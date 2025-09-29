Calbee America, Inc. Moves Takoyaki Ball Snack Production to U.S.

Calbee America, Inc. is moving the production of its Takoyaki Ball to the U.S. this month.

Inspired by Japan’s favorite street food, sweet and savory grilled octopus dumplings, these crispy Japanese BBQ-flavored corn puffs deliver an umami experience. Though tako means octopus, the snacks are also 100% vegetarian, gluten free and soy free.

The move, which rolls manufacturing into the company’s facilities in Fairfield, California and Senatobia, Mississippi, allows Calbee to keep up with consumer demand while strengthening its domestic presence and capabilities. Bringing Japan’s quality standards, bold flavors and unique textures to an American audience, Calbee’s portfolio of Asian-inspired snack brands are outperforming the category in annual growth, with Takoyaki Ball growing 305.5% in the last 52 weeks, according to SPINS and Circana.

“Asian snacks are no longer reaching a niche audience, as mainstream consumers across the country — and around the world — are embracing global flavors,” says Melanie Plaz, Calbee VP of marketing. “With our roots in Japan and a 70-year snack heritage, we’re in a unique position to drive this trend forward, while bringing new sales and adventurous shoppers to our retail partners.”

Calbee Takoyaki Ball is sold stores across the country, including Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Five Below, Hyvee, HEB and Meijer, at a suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.99. The snack is also available at ethnic markets and on Amazon in a 12-pack.