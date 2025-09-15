Calbee, Inc. Acquires Majority Stake in Tofu Maker Hodo

Calbee, Inc. has acquired a majority stake in Hodo, Inc., a tofu and plant-based food company in the U.S.

The acquisition marks Calbee’s entry in the plant-based foods market in the U.S. and further accelerates the growth of its international and Food and Health businesses. As part of this initiative, Sagamiya Foods Co., Ltd., a tofu manufacturer in Japan, will also acquire a minority stake in Hodo.

“As demand for sustainable foods grows, tofu is increasingly valued by health-conscious consumers,” says Calbee CEO Makoto Ehara. “With its high plant-based protein content and minimal processing, tofu is drawing particular attention in the U.S. market, where health and environmental concerns are driving growth. Our vision at Calbee is to build a global portfolio of foods that are enjoyable and meaningful. The addition of Hodo to the Calbee Group marks an important step in strengthening our Food and Health businesses as well as expanding our global presence.”

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Hodo is a leading tofu manufacturer in the U.S. It produces tofu, yuba, and other plant-based foods, which are made with organic, non-GMO soybeans. Hodo’s employs a unique production method, which preserves the flavor of tofu while maintaining a firm texture.

As part of Calbee’s “Change 2025” three-year transformation plan, which it initiated in February 2023, Calbee has identified overseas expansion as a key pillar of growth, with the U.S. a key market. Another pillar of growth is the company’s Food and Health business, which focuses on developing business models that promote healthy lifestyles.

Sagamiya will offer technical support to help promote and expand tofu culture in the U.S. Sagamiya builds on the traditions of tofu-making to continuously develop new products.