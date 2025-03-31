PSB Industries Showcases CO2 Dryers for Food Processing

PSB Industries highlights its CO2 Dryer product line, a solution engineered to meet the needs of the food processing industry. These dryers combine technology with environmentally sustainable practices, resulting in moisture removal and gas purification.

PSB’s CO2 Dryers are designed for food processing operations. Featuring Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA) technology, these systems remove moisture down to less than 1 ppmv, ensuring CO 2 gas that meets the requirements of food production.

Each CO2 Dryer integrates multiple regeneration strategies, enabling zero gas emission or loss. This feature not only enhances operational efficiency, but also reinforces PSB’s commitment to environmental sustainability. A multi-layered adsorbent bed design ensures compliance with industry specifications, making these dryers fit for a range of operational conditions, including carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects.

Optional upstream coolers and separators boost dryer efficiency by pre-cooling the gas, while the inlet condition range (200-700 psig, 50-115°F) ensures adaptability to food processing environments. For applications requiring the removal of both moisture and oxygen, PSB offers a Deox-CO2 package and combined Deox-CO2 Dryer solution, providing an integrated approach to gas purification, which is essential for carbon utilization and storage (CCUS) initiatives.

In addition to their technical prowess, PSB’s CO2 Dryers are designed with user-friendly interfaces and robust construction, ensuring long-term reliability and ease of maintenance. The systems are customizable to meet specific client requirements, reflecting PSB Industries’ dedication to providing solutions that address the challenges of food processing operations, particularly in the field of carbon capture.