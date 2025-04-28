SimpliiGood’s Spirulina-Based Smoked Salmon Goes Commercial

SimpliiGood, which is owned by AlgaeCore Technologies, Ltd., is advancing to commercial production of its 100% plant-based smoked-salmon analog composed of highly nutritious spirulina microalgae.

Backed by $4 million in new funding and European Union regulatory clearance, and with pilots underway in Europe and Israel, the company is bringing its sustainable protein to the mainstream market — reimagined as the world’s favorite fish.

From Pilot to Full Production

With the launch of its full-scale industrial manufacturing line, the company has transitioned to commercial output of its texturized, fresh spirulina, which is branded as “Simplii Texture.” This enables the company to ramp up production of its ingredient to hundreds of tons per year, allowing it to meet an anticipated wave of demand for its smoked-salmon analog.

AlgaeCore began as a cultivator and enricher of fresh, high-value food- and supplement-grade spirulina for B2B and B2C product makers, foodservice and retailers. The company expanded into the food-tech arena, giving its raw material an added role as a texturizer. Its platform can transform fresh spirulina into a range of fish alternatives that are naturally rich in protein and sustainable.

“No complex and expensive equipment, such as 3-D printers or extrusion equipment, are required to craft our texturized protein,” explains Baruch Dach, CTO and cofounder of AlgaeCore. “Our fresh, undried spirulina and a few natural ingredients are combined and passed through a machine that resembles a pasta roller to produce our spirulina-based smoked salmon in a simple process.”

AlgaeCore’s commercial facility is already primed to produce dozens of tons of texturized spirulina over the next few months. Each kg of the Simplii Texture can be transformed into 3-4 kg of the plant-based, clean-label smoked-salmon delicacy.

Two Technologies in One

At the heart of AlgaeCore are dual IP-protected technologies that enable the creation of its salmon analog. The first is a decolorization tech that separates the green chlorophyll component from the spirulina. Rich in antioxidants and micronutrients, this side stream is redirected into supplements or used as a natural food colorant. The salmon replica’s pale-pink hue is expressed through the remaining carotenoid pigment naturally present in spirulina.

SimpliiGood’s second texturizing technology consolidates the remaining mass into a high-moisture, texturized vegetable protein. The result is a silky yet fibrous structure of the analog presenting the same natural, glossy finish as smoked salmon. The finished product offers consumers the same sensory experience of biting into real smoked salmon, with nutrition and a spirulina boost.

The salmon-like creation offers a concentrated natural source of whole protein (up to 70%) and nutrients, including iron and beta-carotene. The spirulina content can be tailored to meet the client’s preferences, comprising anywhere from 40% to 100% of the product. Other ingredients include rice flour, tapioca, oil and spices.

AlgaeCore’s solution can plug into even the most traditional production lines. This makes it easy for food manufacturers to branch into alternative-protein production or to reformulate existing product lines with a spirulina upgrade. The Simplii Texture is also appealing to fish-product manufacturers seeking opportunities to diversify into plant-based alternatives. There is currently a global drive to ease the strain on marine populations due to overfishing.

Regulatory Green Light for the Simplii Texture

“With overfishing of salmon at a crisis point, our spirulina-based smoked-salmon analog is ready for commercial rollout,” states Lior Shalev, AlgaeCore CEO and cofounder. “Our creation embodies the same look, mouth-feel and great flavor as real salmon. It is already receiving outstanding reviews and traction, demonstrating genuine market-share potential. (The) Simplii Texture has gained regulatory approval in Europe as a non-novel ingredient and completed the pilot phase. Production is up to scale. The ingredient is currently in the process of securing U.S. FDA approval.”

The Simplii Texture is currently in pilot trials with a number of food manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Holland and Israel. The company projects that the first spirulina smoked-salmon creations under private-label brands will hit the retail shelves within the next six months.

Sun-Energized Spirulina

Powered by natural sunlight, AlgaeCore cultivates its spirulina in ponds housed in greenhouses situated in the southern desert region of Israel. More than 98% of the water used in the process is recycled. Spirulina also thrives on carbon, rendering it a climate-friendly crop. It grows rapidly and in abundance, with a harvest every 24 hours.

In 2023, AlgaeCore collaborated with Haifa Group to optimize its ready-to-use nutrient mixtures for commercial spirulina cultivation. This partnership has reduced spirulina costs and fortified AlgaeCore’s supply chain. The start-up has raised more than $19 million in seed funds, including investments from NFX, plus a recent $4 million grant from the Israel Innovation Authority.