Valeo Foods Group Acquires Freddi Dolciaria S.p.A

Valeo Foods Group has successfully acquired Freddi Dolciaria S.p.A, accelerating growth in the southwest European region and enhancing its position in the bakery sector.

Freddi is an Italian sweet bakery company founded in 1949 by Luigi Freddi that is headquartered in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy. Specializing in sponge cakes, Freddi has a presence in both the Italian retail and international markets, with 48 employees and an annual turnover approaching €20 million.

This acquisition strengthens Valeo Foods Group’s position in the packaged wafers, cakes and biscuits category, complementing its Balconi business in southern Europe and international markets. The integration of Freddi is expected to drive sustainable growth while enhancing production capacity and operational efficiency. It also continues Valeo’s expansion in the region, following the acquisitions of Balconi in 2015, Val D’Enza in 2017, IDP Pattini in 2023 and Dal Colle in 2025.

“Freddi Dolciaria is a fantastic addition to the Valeo Foods portfolio, which already includes some of Europe’s most established and beloved cakes,” comments Ronald Kers, CEO of Valeo Foods Group. “Commercially, this move strengthens and broadens our product range, introducing exclusive, global licensing partnerships with leading CPGs and expanding our healthy and ‘free-from’ offerings.

“As Freddi Dolciaria joins our portfolio, we enhance our manufacturing and logistical capabilities, adding an additional, well-invested, flexible facility to support our ambitious growth plans,” Kers adds. “This marks the next step in our vision to establish Valeo Foods as the leading European champion in sweet treats.”

“Freddi Dolciaria has a strong legacy of producing high-quality products that consumers love,” says Alberto Alfieri, CEO of Valeo Foods for southwest Europe. “Its product range and operational footprint align perfectly with Valeo Foods. We are delighted to welcome our 48 new colleagues to the Valeo Foods. Together, we will bring Freddi Dolciaria’s exceptional products to an even wider audience and accelerate the growth of our southwest European business.”