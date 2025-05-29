JBS to Build $135M Sausage Plant

JBS USA plans to invest $135 million to build a sausage production facility in Perry, Iowa. The project, once approved, will create 500 direct jobs and an estimated 250 local construction jobs. The company hopes to begin construction in late 2025, with operations expected to commence in late 2026.

The facility plans to produce 130 million pounds of sausage, processing 500,000 sows each year. This output could feed more than 4 million people nationwide annually, helping meet growing consumer demand for protein.

“Perry represents everything we value in a community: hard work, strong producer roots and people who understand the importance of feeding America,” says Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA. “This investment underscores our commitment to rural America and our confidence in the strength of the U.S. market. We plan to be a long-term partner for Perry and, if approved by the community, the facility will help foster job creation and economic stability in the region.”

The facility will begin with one shift and 250 team members, with plans to double the workforce and operate two shifts in the future.

An Opportunity for Perry and Central Iowa

The investment is part of JBS USA’s strategy to serve as America’s leading food producer while strengthening rural communities through job creation, economic development and community support programs. Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the local economy and workforce.

“This is a potential game-changer for Perry,” Cavanaugh says. “JBS USA’s intentions to invest here reflects the resilience and promise of our community. This facility will not only create good-paying jobs, but also provide long-term benefits for our schools, infrastructure and local businesses. We’re looking forward to JBS USA sharing more about their plans for Perry and to building a brighter future together.”

This project also has the potential to create opportunities for pork producers.

“We’re excited to see continued investment in Iowa’s pork industry with the proposed opening of this new processing facility,” says Aaron Juergens, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and a pig farmer from Carroll, Iowa. “It strengthens our state’s leadership in pork production, creates new opportunities for pork producers and supports the rural communities that are the backbone of Iowa agriculture. This is a win for pig farmers, Iowa’s economy and for the Perry area.”

Investing in Communities

In addition to creating jobs, JBS USA will extend its Hometown Strong and Better Futures programs to Perry. Through the Hometown Strong program, the company is investing over $100 million in rural communities across the U.S. and Canada, supporting projects like new community centers, affordable housing, school improvements, athletic facilities, childcare enhancements and parks. The Better Futures program provides free community college tuition for team members and their children, helping families develop personally and professionally.

“We believe in giving back to the communities we call home,” Batista Filho adds. “Our investments in Perry will go beyond dollars — they will help build careers, strengthen families and ensure a thriving community for generations to come.”