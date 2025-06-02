FDA Approves Natural Color Options Following Move to Phase Out Petroleum-Based Dyes
In alignment with the FDA’s aim to phase out petroleum-based dyes, the agency has approved three color additives from natural sources for use by food manufacturers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a series of new measures to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply.
The FDA is initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food dyes, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, within the coming months.
A national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives will be established, and the FDA will work with the industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1 and FD&C Blue No. 2 — by the end of next year.
The announcement comes on the heels of the agency's announcement earlier this year to revoke Red Dye No. 3. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the agency is requesting food companies remove FD&C Red No. 3 sooner than the 2027-2028 deadline previously required.
The FDA has since granted three new color additive petitions that will expand the palette of available colors from natural sources for food manufacturers. The color additive petitions approved are for:
- Galdieria extract blue, a blue color derived from the unicellular red algae Galdieria sulphuraria. The FDA has approved the color additive for use in nonalcoholic beverages and beverage bases, fruit drinks, fruit smoothies, fruit juices, vegetable juices, dairy-based smoothies, milk shakes and flavored milks, yogurt drinks, milk-based meal replacement and nutritional beverages, breakfast cereal coatings, hard candy, soft candy and chewing gum, flavored frostings, ice cream and frozen dairy desserts, frozen fruits, water ices and popsicles, gelatin desserts, puddings and custards, whipped cream, yogurt, frozen or liquid creamers (including non-dairy alternatives), and whipped toppings (including non-dairy alternatives).
Butterfly pea flower extract, a blue color that can be used to achieve a range of shades, including bright blues, intense purple and natural greens. Produced through the water extraction of the dried flower petals of the butterfly pea plant, this color additive is already approved for use in sport drinks, fruit drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, alcoholic beverages, dairy drinks, ready-to-drink teas, nutritional beverages, gums, candy, coated nuts, ice creams and yogurt.
The approval of a petition by St. Louis-based Sensient Colors LLC expands the approved use for coloring ready-to-eat cereals, crackers, snack mixes, hard pretzels, plain potato chips (restructured or baked), plain corn chips, tortilla chips and multigrain chips.
- Calcium phosphate, a white color approved for use in ready-to-eat chicken products, white candy melts, doughnut sugar and sugar for coated candies.
