FDA Approves Natural Color Options Following Move to Phase Out Petroleum-Based Dyes

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a series of new measures to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply.

The FDA is initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food dyes, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, within the coming months.

A national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives will be established, and the FDA will work with the industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1 and FD&C Blue No. 2 — by the end of next year.

The announcement comes on the heels of the agency's announcement earlier this year to revoke Red Dye No. 3. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the agency is requesting food companies remove FD&C Red No. 3 sooner than the 2027-2028 deadline previously required.

The FDA has since granted three new color additive petitions that will expand the palette of available colors from natural sources for food manufacturers. The color additive petitions approved are for: