Lactalis to Invest $75 Million in Two New York Manufacturing Facilities

Lactalis USA will invest more than $75 million to upgrade its Walton, N.Y., and Buffalo, N.Y., facilities, enabling them to expand capacity and gain efficiency. The projects, which are in New York’s Delaware and Erie counties, include the purchase of new equipment and upgrades that will allow the dairy manufacturer to retain more than 800 full-time jobs and create more than 50 jobs. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis and has chosen to expand in New York, thanks in part to support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development.

“New York will continue to work with businesses in the agri-food sectors as they expand and grow to ensure good-paying jobs remain in our communities,” Hochul says. “By investing in the Lactalis USA facilities and assisting with improvements, New York is retaining hundreds of jobs and adding new jobs, as well as helping to support the region’s dairy farmers.”

The Walton plant, which is located at 261 Delaware Street, produces Breakstone’s sour cream and cottage cheese. It will undergo a $15 million modernization, focusing on automating and expanding the cottage cheese and sour cream production lines, enhancing efficiency, capacity and sustainability. Currently, the facility has limited capacity, while market demand for nutritious, high-protein foods is increasing. The facility also relies on technology that requires maintenance, and the improvements will increase versatility for product innovation. The project will include new fillers, HEPA air filtration, lab equipment, new roofing, boiler upgrades and other improvements to the facility. The upgrades will result in a 30% boost in output and create more than 20 jobs.

The Buffalo plant, which is located at 2375 South Park Avenue, produces Galbani’s ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, along with whey powder that is distributed across the U.S. and abroad. The $60 million expansion includes the installation of six 50,000-pound vats, a cheese belt, separators, silos and a robotic palletizer. Building remodeling will include relocating the cheese lab to maintain production, increasing mozzarella and provolone production by 37 million pounds annually. Ricotta production will also be expanded, and energy-efficient technology will be added. With the addition of this expansion project, Lactalis USA has committed to investing a total of approximately $123 million in its Buffalo facilities from 2020 through the end of 2027.

In addition to creating jobs, both plants support the region’s agricultural economy by processing more than 800 million pounds of raw milk from 236 local dairy farmers annually.

“Lactalis has two plants in New York state that are key to our growing business in the United States,” says Lactalis USA CEO Esteve Torrens. “Our Buffalo plant is home to a significant ricotta and mozzarella production under the Galbani brand. Our Walton plant continues a rich tradition, since 1882, of producing Breakstone’s sour cream, and (it) is essential to strengthening our cottage cheese business in a rapidly growing category. We are committed to supporting the communities of Buffalo and Walton as we continue to grow in those markets, and we thank Gov. Hochul and ESD for their support.”

ESD is offering $750,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits for the Walton project – which is in an economically distressed community – and $550,000 in tax credits for the Buffalo project in exchange for Lactalis’ job retention and creation commitments. The projects are expected to be completed in 2027.

“The direct impact of Lactalis remaining and growing in Walton and Buffalo is hundreds of cheese manufacturing jobs, but indirectly, the plant also supports area dairy farmers by purchasing more than $180 million worth of milk each year, making the projects a win for both the manufacturing and agricultural sectors,” says Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight.

“This investment in Lactalis’ existing facilities in Buffalo and Walton is a win-win, retaining hundreds of jobs and adding new jobs, as well as ensuring New York state remains a leader in the dairy industry for years to come,” says New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “This expansion is great news for the dairy farmers that supply fresh, local milk for the Lactalis cheese manufacturing facilities, which have a longstanding tradition of producing some of New York’s highest-quality dairy products. I look forward to seeing these plants continue to grow and bring more fresh, delicious dairy products to families across the state.”

New York’s dairy industry is the largest sector of its agricultural industry. New York is home to nearly 3,000 dairy farms with 630,000 cows, producing 16.1 billion pounds of milk. New York ranks fifth in the production of milk and is first in the nation in the production of yogurt and cottage cheese.

“This investment by Lactalis is more than just an upgrade to its facilities; it’s a commitment to the people, the farmers and the traditions that define New York’s dairy industry,” says New York State Senator April Baskin. “From Walton to Buffalo, this expansion is creating opportunities, preserving livelihoods and ensuring that New York remains at the forefront of dairy innovation. It’s proof that when we invest in our communities and our industries, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable future for everyone.”

“Generational, family-owned farms in the 51st District set the gold standard for dairy excellence nationally, and this investment is a powerful testament to that legacy,” says New York State Senator Peter Oberacker. “I’m proud to see Lactalis expand in our region and grateful for their commitment to our family farms, our local workforce and the future of agriculture in upstate New York.”

“I’m proud to see continued investment in a facility that has long been part of our neighborhood’s industrial backbone,” says New York Assemblymember Patrick Burke. “Lactalis’ expansion secures good-paying jobs, supports local farmers and boosts key sectors of our statewide economy. It’s a big win for south Buffalo and a sign that our dairy economy remains strong, steady and well-cultured.”

“The Lactalis Buffalo facility is not only a large local employer, but (also) a vital partner for Erie County’s dairy community, with fresh local dairy products heading there to be processed and sent out to the worldwide community,” says Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “This investment is great news for the Lactalis plant, its workers and all the ancillary workers in the local dairy field who will benefit from this expansion. I thank Gov. Hochul for her work in bringing this investment to fruition, and I look forward to the expansion of Lactalis in Erie County.”

“Lactalis’ continued investment in Buffalo is a powerful vote of confidence in our city, our workforce and our role in New York’s dairy industry,” says Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon. “This $60 million expansion will not only create new jobs and modernize their South Park Avenue facility, but it will also strengthen the connection between our local economy and family-owned dairy farms across the region. I want to thank Gov. Hochul and Lactalis USA for their commitment to Buffalo and for supporting good-paying, sustainable jobs right here in our community.”

About the Dairy Industry in New York

New York has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making it the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York’s dairy producers and processors contribute to the state’s agriculture industry, economy and the health of its communities.