High Noon Recalls Vodka Seltzer After CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Cans Included

High Noon is recalling two production lots of its Beach Variety packs, which include 12 12-fl.-oz. cans. Some of the packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon’s vodka seltzer alcohol but are mislabeled as CELSIUS’ ASTRO VIBE Energy Drinks Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. The mislabeled cans have silver tops, as opposed to High Noon cans’ black tops. Consumption of liquid in the mislabeled cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion.

To date, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall. The labeling error is confined to the following two lots: L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00.

This recall is exclusively for High Noon’s affected Beach Variety 12-packs with the lot codes listed, which were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. Distributors shipped the product to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. The product was shipped between July 21 and July 23.

The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon. High Noon and CELSIUS are unaffiliated with each other.

“High Noon is voluntarily recalling a limited number of High Noon Beach Variety Packs due to a labeling error from our can supplier,” High Noon says. “We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers."