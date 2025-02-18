Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names. This recall is out of an abundance of caution following a notification from the company’s supplier that the “easy-open,” pull-tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak or be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows:

H-E-B label – Texas

Texas Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin

Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin Genova 7 oz. – Costco in Florida and Georgia

Costco in Florida and Georgia Genova 5 oz. – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas

Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, as well as UPC numbers.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or (833) 374-0171 to request a replacement product or if they have any questions. The toll-free number’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

This recall does not affect any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect.