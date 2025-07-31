Grupo Bimbo to Remove All Artificial Colorants by 2026’s End

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. has committed to eliminating all artificial colorants from its product portfolio by the end of 2026. This marks a step forward in the company’s journey toward offering simpler, natural recipes across its portfolio.

Ninety-nine percent of the company’s daily consumption products — including its core categories of bread, buns and rolls, tortillas, bagels and English muffins — are already free from artificial flavors and colorants. These categories represent approximately 50% of Grupo Bimbo’s global net sales and more than 70% of its sales in the United States.

Additionally, Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) has recognized Grupo Bimbo as one of the four highest-ranked food companies for its commitment to enhance the nutritional quality of its products, promote responsible marketing practices and broaden access to its product portfolio.

“We continue making solid progress toward our health and wellness targets,” says Rafael Pamias, CEO of Grupo Bimbo. “By year-end, we expect 100% of our bread, buns and breakfast portfolio to deliver positive nutrition, achieving a Health Star Rating of 3.5 or higher. Looking ahead, we are expanding our focus with a bold goal: by 2026, all our products will be free from artificial colorants. And by 2030, we aim for 100% of our baked goods and snacks to be made with simple, natural recipes — ensuring our products remain safe, nutritious, affordable and accessible to families around the world.”

This commitment reinforces Grupo Bimbo’s leadership in health and wellness and its purpose to nourish a better world.