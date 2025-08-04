Volkmann Unveils Sanitary Vibrating Feeder

Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA has unveiled a sanitary version of its Vibratory Feeder Dosing System. Devised for food, nutrition and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the sanitary vibrating feeder transfers powders, pellets, tablets and other bulk materials from its hopper into mixers, extruders, tablet counters and other machinery within a contained system that guards against contamination. The hygienic design features an enclosed discharge chute; stainless steel construction; and polished internals, all configured for fast disassembly and complete cleaning.

Often specified as a companion for the company’s pneumatic vacuum conveyors, the sanitary feeding system applies a vibrating action that sets the ingredient or mixture in a single layer and advances it toward discharge to protect particle integrity and prevent separation. The bulk material feeder is suitable for installation in FDA-regulated facilities and meets ATEX requirements, as it is explosion-proof by design.

Built-in sieving, weighing and dosing, as well as WIP/CIP configurations, are offered as options. The feeding system may be tested in the company’s Bristol, Pa., test facility with a pneumatic vacuum conveying system.