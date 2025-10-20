Volkmann Introduces VFD 100 Vibratory Feeder Dosing System

Volkmann USA has introduced the VFD 100 vibratory feeder dosing system.

Integrating weighing, feeding and dosing in a single, compact unit, the VFD 100 gently and continuously feeds powders, pellets, granules and other free-flowing bulk materials into mixers, extruders and other equipment in volumetric feeding. It may be quickly adjusted to automatically weigh and dose the materials in precise amounts via loss-in-weight (LIW) feeding. Batch-to-batch variations due to human error are eliminated and a consistent, uniform product is achieved every time.

Designed for food, chemical, nutrition and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the VFD 100 feeder receives the bulk material from the company's companion pneumatic vacuum conveyor and then applies a gentle vibrating action that automatically sets the material or mixture in a single, uniform layer. Atop a built-in platform scale, the dry material advances down the enclosed discharge chute in a first-in, first-out process that guards against degradation, separation and contamination.

The bulk material feeder is suitable for installation in FDA-regulated facilities and meets ATEX requirements as explosion-proof by design.