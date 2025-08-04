Rexnord Releases 6400 Series KleanTop Plastic Active Drive Spiral Cage Belt

Regal Rexnord Corporation has introduced its 6400 Series KleanTop Plastic Active Drive Spiral Cage Belt. This modular belt is part of Regal Rexnord’s line of plastic and metal spiral belts and powertrain offerings, providing food manufacturers with solutions designed for productivity, product handling and reduced maintenance in spiral-cage applications.

In today’s fast-paced food processing environment, operational and maintenance teams are seeking ways to increase throughput, minimize downtime and ensure peak performance. The 6400 Active Drive Belt addresses these needs and is designed using a standard 1.5-inch pitch modular belt, which provides an actively driven system that allows facilities to run wider, faster and longer with confidence.

“Our customers in the bakery, snack, protein, and fruit and vegetable segments are looking for innovative ways to boost their production capacity while simplifying maintenance,” says Jeff Garwood, senior global product manager at Regal Rexnord. “The Rexnord 6400 Active Drive is engineered to deliver ease of installation and repairs while boosting throughput. The belt’s ‘Active Drive’ engagement, combined with features like PowerKey technology, translates directly into increased productivity, less product waste and fewer operational headaches.”

Advantages for Maximized Performance and Simplified Operations

Higher Carrying Capacity Via PowerKey Technology: Increase efficiency and productivity with a design that allows for greater product volume, helping you meet high-demand production targets.

Increase efficiency and productivity with a design that allows for greater product volume, helping you meet high-demand production targets. Enhanced Product Handling and Registration: Notched bar caps drive the belt, reducing pulsation and surge, as seen in low-tension-driven systems.

Notched bar caps drive the belt, reducing pulsation and surge, as seen in low-tension-driven systems. Reduced Construction Costs: The lateral stiffness of the belt design and the use of stainless steel rods mean fewer support rails are needed in your spiral cage system, creating lower drag and tension.

The lateral stiffness of the belt design and the use of stainless steel rods mean fewer support rails are needed in your spiral cage system, creating lower drag and tension. Premium Material Offering: The belt is available in Rexnord’s new blue self-extinguishing (BSE) material, which provides a low-moisture-absorption product that has the strength and rigidity of acetal material.

The belt is available in Rexnord’s new blue self-extinguishing (BSE) material, which provides a low-moisture-absorption product that has the strength and rigidity of acetal material. Extended Belt Life and Easier Maintenance: The PowerKey technology ensures better tension distribution and simplifies splice repairs, assembly and disassembly, leading to less downtime and an extended service life. The actively driven system self-manages tension, eliminating the need for constant overdrive adjustments.

The PowerKey technology ensures better tension distribution and simplifies splice repairs, assembly and disassembly, leading to less downtime and an extended service life. The actively driven system self-manages tension, eliminating the need for constant overdrive adjustments. Improved Hygiene and Safety: With over 45% open area, the belt enables thorough cleaning and sanitation.

Rexnord’s 6400 Active Drive is ideal for proofing, cooling, freezing and buffering applications. It is backed by Regal Rexnord’s engineering, field-service installation, cleaning and maintenance training, and technical support.