FDA Begins Review Process for ‘Food Chemicals’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports it is launching a systematic review process for “food chemicals,” beginning with certain preservatives and whitening agents.

In May, the agency said it will undergo:

A modernized, evidence-based prioritization scheme for reviewing existing chemicals. A draft will be released for public comment soon.

A final, systematic post-market review process shaped by stakeholder input.

Developing an updated list of chemicals under review, including BHT, BHA and ADA. The FDA will also take steps to expedite its review of chemicals currently under review such as phthalates, propylparaben and titanium dioxide.

The FDA says it will continue to share information about the status of this work on its public. The agency has conducted post-market reviews on a case-by-case basis, often in response to citizen petitions or new scientific evidence. The agency says the new framework will be “proactive, science-based and built for long-term impact.”

“We are prioritizing our resources and leveraging gold standard science to create, for the first time, a systematic post-market review program that consumers can trust and rely on,” said FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary.

“Only by improving the safety and transparency of the food supply and ensuring consumers can make healthful food choices will we overcome the long-standing trajectory of chronic diseases.”

Earlier this year, the FDA announced plans to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the U.S. food supply. The agency also began exploring rulemaking to eliminate the process that allows companies to self-affirm substances as “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) without FDA oversight.