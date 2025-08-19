Fortifi to Acquire Provisur Technologies

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions recently entered into an agreement to acquire Provisur Technologies. The acquisition reflects Fortifi’s strategy to offer complete, full-line solutions that include automation, robotics and software capabilities.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization and our valued customers,” says Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. “We look forward to joining forces with Provisur as we strengthen our product breadth across the protein value chain and continue to grow together. By extending our application expertise and growing our operating footprint, we will be able to improve customer experience and outcomes.”

The acquisition deepens Fortifi’s capabilities in downstream protein processing, bringing solutions in grinding, forming, slicing and tumbling technologies. Provisur’s family of brands, which includes AM2C, Beehive, Cashin, Formax, Hoegger, Lutetia and Weiler, complements Fortifi’s existing product technologies and enhances its ability to deliver integrated solutions to food processing customers around the world.

“This acquisition reflects Fortifi’s continued focus on building a diversified, global leader in food processing automation,” says Josh Weisenbeck, partner at KKR and Fortifi board member. “Provisur brings highly respected brands and application expertise that strengthen Fortifi’s position in further processing and enhance its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions worldwide. We’re pleased to welcome the Provisur team and look forward to supporting this next phase of growth.”

The partnership also strengthens Fortifi’s aftermarket capabilities, broadening customer access to parts, service and technical expertise across an installed base and network of service technicians. Provisur’s support network and customer relationships will increase Fortifi’s ability to deliver performance improvements, reduce customer factory downtime and extend equipment lifespan, which reflects the company’s long-term commitment to full life-cycle value and partnership.

“We are proud of what Provisur has built over the years – a company shaped by innovation, customer commitment and technical excellence,” says Brian Perkins, president of Provisur Technologies. “Becoming part of Fortifi marks a meaningful new chapter for us, and one that expands the reach of our business and accelerates our shared vision for the future of food processing.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, Provisur’s employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides all employees with the opportunity to participate in equity ownership.

The acquisition is subject to standard regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.