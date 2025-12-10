Fortifi Completes Acquisition of Provisur Technologies

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has completed its acquisition of Provisur Technologies, provider of further processing solutions to the protein industry.

“This acquisition marks a transformative new chapter for Fortifi,” says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. “With Provisur’s complementary technologies, we now offer complete protein processing capabilities, from primary through further processing lines. Together, our shared strengths solidify our global leadership, create new opportunities for innovation and drive continued growth.”

From Foundation to Innovation: Tackling Food Manufacturing’s Toughest Challenges Fortifi Food Processing Solutions CEO Massimo Bizzi and Mark Dowdle, executive vice president of strategy and business development, discuss Fortifi’s founding and purpose, key challenges affecting food manufacturing and how automation will shape the industry’s future.

The Provisur acquisition extends Fortifi’s downstream processing capabilities with advanced solutions to grind, form, slice and tumble protein. Provisur’s family of brands – including AM2C, Beehive, Cashin, Formax, Hoegger, Lutetia and Weiler – complements Fortifi’s current technologies and broadens its ability to deliver integrated solutions and continuous performance improvements to the global food processing industry.

The strategic partnership deepens Fortifi’s aftermarket capabilities, expands customer access to parts, service and technical expertise across a large and diverse installed base and network of service technicians. Provisur’s established support network and customer relationships enhance Fortifi's ability to deliver ongoing performance improvements, reduce customer factory downtime and extend equipment lifespan.

“As we join Fortifi, we gain the strength and stability of a larger organization — one that empowers us to grow our business and amplify customer impact,” says Brian Perkins, president of Provisur Technologies. “Together, we can accelerate growth, reach new customers in new markets, and introduce Fortifi’s market-leading solutions to the customers who already place their trust in Provisur.”

Provisur employees now join Fortifi’s ownership program, which provides all employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.