Glacial Freeze Dry Acquires Foodynamics to Expand Co-Manufacturing Services

Glacial Freeze Dry has acquired Foodynamics.

The acquisition combines Foodynamics’ experience with Glacial Freeze Dry’s capacity and resources, delivering more adaptable, partner-centric contract manufacturing services for the freeze-dry market.

“Foodynamics built tremendous trust by saying ‘yes’ when other co-packers said ‘no,’” says Blake Burwell, Glacial Freeze Dry owner. “By bringing that spirit under the Glacial Freeze Dry banner, backed by fresh investment and state-of-the-art technology, we’re giving customers the best of both worlds: the flexibility of a personalized partner and the resources of a full-scale manufacturer, while keeping the commitment to quality.”

“We’re keeping what people loved about Foodynamics — the responsive attention and proven results — while adding capacity and services (that) brands need to grow,” adds Seth Shively, COO of Glacial Freeze Dry. “Our promise is simple: meet partners where they’re at and help them scale on their terms.”

What The Acquisition Delivers

Adaptive Production Model — Flexible minimum-order quantities (MOQs), fast pilot runs and additional capacity to meet growing demand

Flexible minimum-order quantities (MOQs), fast pilot runs and additional capacity to meet growing demand Clean-Label Integrity — Up to 98% nutrient retention and 25-year shelf life with no preservatives

Up to 98% nutrient retention and 25-year shelf life with no preservatives Future-Proof Growth — Concept to scale assistance is designed to meet customer specs and timelines as they continue to grow

Existing Foodynamics customers will continue working with the same on-site team while gaining access to Glacial Freeze Dry’s services, capacity and freeze-dry technology.

“Joining forces with Glacial Freeze Dry is a win for our customers and our team,” says Sean Jones, founder of Foodynamics and director of sales for Glacial Freeze Dry’s Wales, Wis., location. “Our services will now be amplified by a new owner that shares our ‘yes-first’ mindset. Together, we can help brands move faster, stay flexible and keep quality at the center of everything we produce.”