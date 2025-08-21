OIKOS Launches FUSION Cultured Dairy Drink to Help Build and Retain Muscle

The demand for nutrient-dense food and beverage options continues to rise as consumers prioritize health-conscious choices. In fact, one in four people in the U.S. (27%) report being on a weight loss journey, and nearly 10% of the U.S. population has used a GLP-1 medication. For many, this creates nutrition challenges — including meeting daily protein needs to help prevent muscle loss. Research suggests that muscle mass accounts for approximately 20% of weight lost while on a GLP-1 medication. OIKOS is stepping up to the challenge to support consumer needs and goals by introducing FUSION, a nutrient-dense cultured dairy drink developed to support muscle mass during weight loss while also supporting digestive health.

Powered by OIKOS’ Advanced FUSION Blend, the FUSION drink is designed to help build and retain muscle mass during weight loss when combined with exercise and a balanced diet. It was created and positioned to support the nutrition needs of GLP-1 users and other weight loss consumers, with a combination of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D. These three nutrients have been researched in populations at risk for muscle loss, including two clinical trials conducted by Danone, OIKOS’ parent company. Together, this trifecta blend takes muscle support to the next level by helping consumers trigger muscle synthesis when paired with a balanced diet and exercise.

“Pairing Danone’s decades of science expertise with the OIKOS brand’s emphasis on strength and high-quality protein enabled us to create something truly unique for people looking to maintain muscle mass while on a weight loss journey,” says Rafael Acevedo, president of yogurt at Danone North America. “The growing need for tailored nutrition solutions for people experiencing muscle mass loss is something we can expertly tackle. We know change takes strength, and we believe weight loss isn’t only about taking things away — it’s about adding and strengthening routines with nutrient-dense products that help people better meet their goals.”

OIKOS’ FUSION drink comes in three flavors, including Strawberry, Mixed Berry and Vanilla. Each nutrient-dense, 7-fl.-oz., 130-calorie bottle is lactose-free and a good source of calcium and vitamins A and D. It contains OIKOS’ Advanced FUSION Blend of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D; 23 g of complete protein to support strong muscles; 5 g of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health; 0 g of added sugar; no artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors or dyes; and vitamins B3 and B12 to help convert food to energy.

“People on a weight loss journey often eat less, so it’s crucial to focus on the nutrient density of the foods they do eat,” explains Whitney Evans, director of nutrition and scientific affairs at Danone North America. “When protein needs are not met, the body will start breaking down muscle to get the amino acids it needs. Fiber is also important, considering its role in digestive health and because most American fall short on fiber intake. That’s why we created OIKOS FUSION — in listening to GLP-1 users and studying the latest research, we packed as much targeted nutrition as possible into a small, delicious and convenient bottle to help make it easier to meet key nutrition needs.”

Based on insights from those on GLP-1 medications, delivering nutrition in a compact size was top-of-mind for OIKOS. The 7-fl.-oz. bottle format for OIKOS’ FUSION drink was chosen so that each consumer can enjoy — and comfortably finish consuming — a nutrient-dense drink.

Danone also created a dedicated nutrition hub for GLP-1 users to deliver clear, credible guidance on the nutritional needs of GLP-1 medication users, featuring expert advice and product recommendations from across its yogurt and waters portfolio.

OIKOS’ FUSION drink will launch in the refrigerated section of select retailers this month, with additional retailers rolling out this fall.

OIKOS’ FUSION drink is the latest addition to its range of high-protein offerings, from yogurt cups and protein shots to the new Protein Shakes, which were launched in May as a shelf-stable way to get protein on the go. These launches underscore OIKOS’ commitment to delivering protein-forward options for everyone, at every stage of their health and fitness journey.