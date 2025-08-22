Eagle’s Pack 400 HC with PXT Offers Food Safety and Quality Inspection

Manufacturers operating in harsh washdown environments face challenges, not only in maintaining food safety and operational efficiency, but also in meeting the demands of regulatory audits. Engineered for these environments, Eagle’s Pack 400 HC with PXT offers dual-energy technology, contaminant detection and inline quality checks — all in a hygienic, easy-to-clean system that helps processors stay audit-ready.

Ideal for meat, poultry, seafood and dairy processors, the Pack 400 HC with PXT is hygienically constructed to NAMI standards and meets IP69 ingress protection specifications. It features interlocked hinged louvers, tool-free belt removal and a design that allows one person to disassemble the machine in minutes, supporting faster sanitation and reduced labor.

At the core of the system is Eagle’s PXT detector, which uses photon-counting dual-energy technology to find the smallest contaminants and bone fragments, particles that are often missed by conventional X-ray systems. The system is powered by the SimulTask PRO software’s latest version, offering a greyscale range of up to 65,535 values for image clarity and data precision.

Beyond contaminant detection, the Pack 400 HC with PXT performs simultaneous inline product integrity checks. Processors can verify mass, count components, identify missing or broken items, and detect unwanted voids — all critical for ensuring quality and audit traceability.

Eagle will showcase its Pack 400 HC with PXT, along with other X-ray systems, at the PACK EXPO event, which will be held Sept. 29–Oct. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.