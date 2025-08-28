New Plant Products

AFC Integrates SPIRALFEEDER Conveyor and Bulk Container

AFC SPIRALFEEDER Conveyor with IBC
Automated Flexible Conveyor
August 28, 2025

A new bulk material handling system from Automated Flexible Conveyor integrates its sanitary SPIRALFEEDER flexible-screw conveyor with its hygienic IBC powder container. Developed to streamline the staging of materials ahead of production, the integrated system enables a single operator to automatically transfer dry, bulk solids from floor level up and into the intermediate bulk container – without dust – at the press of a button. Materials may be discharged from the container and weighed as needed, or the filled plastic container may be moved by forklift using built-in fork tubes.

Suitable for use in food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, chemical and other sanitary facilities, the portable conveying system features a stainless steel infeed hopper and screw auger with continuous welds and polished finish, set inside an FDA/USDA-approved UHMW polyethylene outer tube. The companion IBC sets an FDA-compliant, polyethylene bulk container within a powder-coated steel frame. Together, the result is a sealed system that protects the material from contamination and prevents dust from escaping into the workplace.

AFC’s sanitary SPIRALFEEDER and powder containers are custom-designed, manufactured and assembled at the company’s New Jersey facility. Product and material testing are offered in the facility’s on-site test laboratory.

