Aalberts IPS Introduces Apollo PowerPress LD for Large-Diameter Piping Systems

Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems (IPS) launched options for its Apollo PowerPress in large diameters (LD). This new offering, which is available in large diameters of 2.5, 3 and 4 inches, represents an advancement in piping technology by catering to broader applications and offering flexibility for large-scale projects.

Features of the Apollo PowerPress LD, such as HNBR or EPDM sealing elements with zinc-nickel coatings, deliver corrosion resistance and hygienic seals, which are essential for food and beverage operations. EPDM seals are ideal for processing and utility water handling, as well as low-pressure steam used in cleaning, pasteurization and temperature control. HNBR options support the safe transfer of food-grade gases and oils. These features ensure the sanitary, contamination-resistant distribution of water, steam and inert gases in food processing plants, breweries and beverage bottling facilities.

The system incorporates the Leak Before Press technology, preventing unpressed connections from holding pressure and thus enhancing installation integrity and safety. For smaller sizes of the Apollo PowerPress (1/2-inch to 2 inches), a color-coded Visual Control Ring (VCR) is featured, with tabs that break away to provide visual identification of completed connections. A feature of the Apollo PowerPress LD is the color-coded Visu-Control foil, which splits for removal after press completion. This ensures that unpressed connections are identifiable prior to system pressurization, improving quality control and reducing inspection time.

The Apollo PowerPress LD system is compatible with Ridgid and Milwaukee Press Tools, increasing installer convenience and allowing for faster installation with commonly used tools. Its full-port flow design maximizes flow rates, enhancing system efficiency and performance in fluid management. Aalberts IPS continues to support its products with field service, ensuring successful implementation from preconstruction training to post-installation support. This commitment to customer success has been a factor in the adoption of the Apollo PowerPress technology.

The versatility of the Apollo PowerPress system has been proven in diverse settings, from multifamily housing complexes to international projects. In the Cayman Islands, Aalberts IPS implemented the Apollo PowerPress technology in new construction for a hospital and restaurant, demonstrating its effectiveness in propane gas applications.