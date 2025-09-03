Shimadzu Releases LCMS-8065XE Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments released its LCMS-8065XE, the latest evolution in triple quadrupole mass spectrometry that redefines analytical excellence with sensitivity, efficiency and sustainability. This new instrument introduces technologies that deliver performance with evolved, efficient and exact capabilities.

Technological Advancements

StreamFocus Ionization Technology – The LCMS-8065XE features Shimadzu’s StreamFocus technology, a low-dispersion nebulizer nozzle that reduces liquid droplet dispersion while maximizing ion intake efficiency. This breakthrough reduces nebulizer gas consumption by up to sevenfold compared to conventional ESI sources and achieves sensitivity improvements, particularly in negative mode.

UFsweeper IV Collision Cell – The collision cell features a larger inlet lens diameter and an increased number of lenses for improved ion throughput, enhanced ion transmission, and improved sensitivity and quantitative precision.

Analytical Performance

The LCMS-8065XE demonstrates capabilities with sub-ng/L detection limits for PFAS compounds in drinking water using direct injection. The system delivers three- to 48-fold sensitivity enhancement compared to previous-generation instruments, while maintaining stability – over 85% of initial response retained after more than 10,000 consecutive injections of complex wastewater samples (RSD <7%).

The instrument incorporates Shimadzu’s Ultra-Fast Mass Spectrometry (UFMS) technology suite: 5 msec positive/negative ion switching with zero signal loss, MRM acquisition of up to 555 channels/sec, scanning up to 30,000 u/sec with maximum ion transmittance, and UF-Qarray II and UF-Lens II ion guides for maximum transmission efficiency.

AI-Powered Intelligence and Sustainability Leadership

The Performance Concierge automatically monitors system performance, provides proactive maintenance alerts and reduces instrument downtime through predictive diagnostics. The Peakintelligence for LCMS delivers AI-driven peak detection, with up to 67% reduction in manual review time and reproducibility across complex analyses.

The LCMS-8065XE leads in environmental responsibility, with 31% power consumption reduction through Ecology Mode and 63% lower running costs compared to competitive systems (1,140 W with a dry pump option). The system features maintenance without breaking vacuum and minimal downtime.

PFAS Analytical Solution

The FluoroSuite provides a PFAS analysis solution with an optional PFAS Analysis Kit for minimized background contamination, low-adsorption Shim-vial consumables, and support for EPA methods (533/537.1/1633), ASTM 8421 and ISO 21675 regulatory methods. Integration with the LabSolutions Insight enables automatic method optimization and workflow management.

Applications and Availability

The LCMS-8065XE excels across environmental monitoring, food safety, pharmaceutical analysis, clinical research and industrial quality control applications. The instrument is available immediately through Shimadzu’s North American network with applications for development, training and service support.