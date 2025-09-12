Tandem Food Launches California Facility with Wafer Bar Line

Tandem Foods has started the first manufacturing line at its new Cypress, California facility.

This project represents the largest investment in the company’s 40-year history and marks a major milestone in its strategic plan.

“This investment is a direct response to the sustained growth of our strategic partners and the exciting pipeline of new business we’re developing,” says Michael Buick, CEO of Tandem Foods. “Bringing this facility online enhances our ability to serve existing customers and provides the flexibility to scale with new opportunities.”

The first line at the facility is dedicated to producing wafer bars, expanding Tandem Foods’ capacity in this key segment by more than 150%.

The new line incorporates eco-efficient baking technology that significantly reduces gas consumption and emissions by capturing and utilizing heat more effectively during the baking process.

The Cypress site was designed with future expansion in mind, offering space for additional manufacturing lines to support long-term growth. The inaugural line will serve both existing strategic partners and new business opportunities.