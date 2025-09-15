Tyson to Remove High Fructose Corn Syrup, Titanium Dioxide from U.S. Branded Products

Tyson Foods says it will stop using high fructose corn syrup, sucralose, BHA/BHT and titanium dioxide in its branded products in the U.S. by the end of 2025.

Those brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, ibp and others.

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its domestic branded products. The ingredients being removed are FDA approved and safe to use.

“We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers,” says Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our decision to remove high fructose corn syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value and integrity that define our iconic brands.”

In recent years, Tyson Foods says it has been dedicated to reducing sodium, sugars and other food additives.