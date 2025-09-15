BioVivo Science Opens Botanical Extraction Facility

BioVivo Science has opened a state-of-the-art botanical extraction and toll processing facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

“BioVivo Science is committed to reshaping how natural ingredients are sourced and processed in the United States,” says Chris Smith, director of strategic operations and supply chain at BioVivo Science. “Our Jeffersonville hub provides brands with a fully traceable supply chain and trusted, cGMP-certified partner for high-quality extraction and processing.”

The Jeffersonville facility offers:

Formulation support for brand partners

Service across food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pet nutrition sectors

Certifications, including Sedex and Kosher, with FSSC22000, ISO 9001, Halal, and NASC Preferred Supplier in progress

2,000-plus metric tons of annual powdered extract outputs, powered by fully integrated processes — extraction, concentration and purification, crystallization, spray drying, pulverization, granulation, and pre-mix and blending — with peak processing capacity exceeding 6,000 metric tons per year and tolling services available.

Strategically located in central Indiana, the facility provides access to major food, beverage, supplement, and pet nutrition hubs.

BioVivo Science invites industry leaders, brand partners and media to join a grand opening event Sept. 22-26 in Jeffersonville. Guests can tour the facility, meet company executives, and learn how BioVivo Science aims to set a new standard for botanical extraction in the U.S.