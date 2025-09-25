Utz Brands to Remove FD&C Colors from Product Portfolio

Utz Brands, Inc. has announced plans to remove all certified FD&C colors from its product portfolio by the end of 2027.

The salty snack manufacturer says 80% of its product portfolio does not contain FD&C colors and several brands are free of them. Starting this fall, Utz Brands says it will highlight its “real and simple” product attributes on select brand packages.

“Since 1921, Utz Brands, Inc. has been committed to making snacks with quality, transparency and simple, trusted ingredients,” reads the company’s statement. “As consumer tastes and government regulatory initiatives evolve, we adapt while staying true to the flavors and traditions people love.”