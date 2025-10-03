Ferrara Introduces NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters

Following the success of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy, the brand is introducing NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy.

NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy features the crunchy NERDS coating of its predecessor, but each piece is double the size. Its chewy, Strawberry Punch-flavored gummy features a juicy center.

This launch marks the brand's most anticipated innovation since the debut of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy in 2020.

"Five years ago, NERDS transformed the candy landscape with the launch of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy — and now, we're raising the bar again," says Katie Duffy, vice president, global brands at Ferrara. "NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy represents the next evolution of innovation and reimagines snacking in an elevated, bold, multisensorial experience that invites fans to taste, feel and celebrate candy in a whole new way. It's a next-level candy creation designed to spark joy and turn everyday moments into something extraordinary."

NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters are available in select retailers now and will roll out nationwide in 2.65-oz., 4.50oz. and 7.15-oz. packs, with a suggested retail price between $2.49-$6.49. Prices may vary by location.