ROSS Introduces Optimized Ribbon Blenders

ROSS has optimized its ribbon blenders to deliver reliable mixing of food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, in addition to chemicals, plastics, building materials and agricultural products.

The Model 42N-10 with a maximum working capacity of 10 cu. ft. (13 cu. ft. full holding) is rated for bulk densities up to approximately 80 lb/ft³ and specially designed for ergonomic and efficient material handling. It includes an integrated bag dump station customized for 50-lb. bags. Outfitted with angled walls and a fully welded safety grate, the workstation directs material into the trough while interlocked limit switches ensure operator protection.

Constructed with stainless steel type 316 product contact parts polished to 150-grit interior finish, the 42N-10 is easy to clean and sanitize. The mixing trough is fitted with a two-piece hinged cover, quick-release clamps and FDA-compliant silicone gasket for dust-tight operation.

The solid double ribbon agitator is direct-driven up to 56 rpm by a 7.5 HP TEFC inverter-duty motor through a right-angle reducer. The stainless steel shaft includes heavy-duty ribbon support arms, while two-piece stuffing boxes with air-purged lantern rings and replaceable Teflon packing provide effective sealing. A pneumatically operated 6-in., dust-tight knife gate valve with tri-clamp outlet adaptor enables controlled discharge and simple cleaning.

Featuring stainless steel legs on casters, the blender is conveniently mobile with a push/pull handle and an extended base for stability. Operators can readily start/stop the blender, adjust speed, switch between forward and reverse direction, and monitor motor load from a NEMA 4X variable frequency drive that is mounted and wired to the machine.