Bison Showcases Inline Parallel Shaft Washdown Gearmotors

Bison, a leader in fluid-moving and power transmission technologies, showcases its line of 261 Series Sanimotor Inline Parallel Shaft Washdown Gearmotors.

The 261 Series Sanimotor gearmotors, manufactured in North America, offer durability and reliability for demanding applications. Designed for tough environments, they feature an IP69K washdown rating and a sealed 304 stainless steel enclosure, ensuring they withstand high-pressure, high-temperature cleaning.

A two-part, spring-loaded shaft seal, paired with EPDM O-rings, ensures a reliable, leak-proof seal. The laser-etched permanent nameplate resists the rigors of extreme washdowns, while sealed ball bearings and food-grade H1 grease provide lifetime, maintenance-free lubrication.

With AC inverter duty motors (1/7 or 1/8 HP), the 261 Series Sanimotor gearmotors deliver 8-350 RPM and 16-500 in-lbs of torque.