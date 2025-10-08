NSF Acquires Cambium Analytica

NSF, a global public health and safety organization, has acquired Cambium Analytica, an analytical testing and development company serving the natural food, beverage and dietary supplement industries.

With the addition of Cambium Analytica, NSF says it is positioned to more fully meet the accelerating demands of clients, providing them with access to integrated, best-in-class solutions at scale. This enables companies to grow demand for natural food, beverage and supplement products while ensuring safety and quality, particularly in those seeking to innovate in these industries.

“By integrating Cambium Analytica’s cutting-edge operations with NSF’s eight decades of leadership in safety and testing, we continue to strengthen our position as the partner of choice for clients across the food and nutrition industries,” says Pedro Sancha, president and CEO, NSF. “Together, we anticipate accelerated growth, expanded capabilities and the addition of exceptional talent to our team.”

Operating as a part of NSF’s largest division, Food and Nutrition, led by Vice President Sarah Krol, the addition of Cambium Analytica’s capabilities allow the organization to stay ahead of market trends and client needs, offering a deep bench of experts in an ever-evolving regulatory environment shaped by global headwinds and powered by greater digitalization and speed.

“Cambium Analytica stands out for its unwavering commitment to agility, innovation and a deep understanding of the specific needs of natural product brands,” Krol says. “These qualities distinguish them in the marketplace and make them an ideal fit for our food and nutrition service portfolio.”

Acquisitions are a commercial focus for NSF, and the organization is committed to growth, doubling down on global expansion, streamlining operations and building an innovation machine to stay ahead of market demands.

To fully capture the opportunities created by this acquisition, NSF will work closely with the Cambium Analytica leaders to create a seamless experience for food, beverage, nutrition, wellness, cosmetic and personal care clients globally.

“This partnership represents the perfect alignment of Cambium Analytica's innovative, customer-centric approach with NSF's long-established excellence in public health and safety,” says Alex Adams, CEO of Cambium Analytica. “Together, we're positioned to lead the next wave of growth in the rapidly evolving consumer products industry – uniting disruptive agility and deep scientific expertise to create an innovative, new testing and inspection ecosystem.”

At this time, Cambium Analytica will be renamed Cambium Analytica, an NSF company, and its 69 employees will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Traverse City, Michigan.