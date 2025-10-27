Sani-Matic Debuts BWX-600-S Buggy Washer

Sani-Matic, Inc., has launched the BWX-600-S Buggy Washer that automates the cleaning and sanitation of buggies commonly used in meat, poultry and other food industries.

The Buggy Washer is the latest product to be included in the CleanWorx brand, which is dedicated to delivering simple-to-use and cost-effective automated cleaning equipment.

The Buggy Washer helps food processers automate manual cleaning processes and is engineered to provide high-performance cleaning at a fraction of the cost. Key features include:

User-friendly operation – Push button controls and clear indicators ensure operators can easily manage the cleaning process with minimal training, with the equipment supported by spare parts kits or trained service technicians to provide onsite support.

Efficient cleaning – Dual wash and rinse spray arm manifolds provide consistent cleaning results while reducing wash time and operational costs.

Versatility – Facilities can wash standard buggy sizes including 200 lb., 400 lb., and 600 lb. buggies.

“With the BWX-600-S, we set out to eliminate the complexity and delays that often come with automated cleaning equipment, says Mike Borkowski, product manager. “This Buggy Washer is all about simplicity — easy to specify, quick to install and effortless to operate. It’s a smart solution for processors who want to elevate their sanitation processes and efficiency without overcomplicating their workflow.”