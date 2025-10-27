Sani-Matic, Inc. Acquires Douglas Machines Corp.

Sani-Matic, Inc. has acquired Douglas Machines Corp., expanding market share and offering customers in the food and beverage production, foodservice and pharmaceutical industries a range of automated cleaning equipment.

“We are absolutely excited to welcome Douglas to the portfolio,” says Pete Ensch, CEO of Sani-Matic. “This acquisition enables us to move forward with our strategic goals of expanding our market share, serving additional segments, strengthening our products and services in order to better serve our customers.”

With roots in providing cleaning equipment to the Wisconsin dairy industry since 1943, Sani-Matic is now provides hygienic automated cleaning solutions to customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and personal care markets. In addition to automated cleaning and sanitizing systems, Sani-Matic also provides hygienic components, field services and software offerings.

Douglas Machines Corp, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida since 1979, provides commercial cleaning and sanitizing systems in the growing bakery, foodservice and beverage industries. The company specializes in both high-volume cleaning applications with modular and customizable upgrades, as well as a complete line of standard equipment for industrial pan, bucket, vat, and rack washers.

“We are thrilled about the opportunities this acquisition presents,” says Paul Claro, president and CEO, Douglas Machines. “Joining Sani-Matic will enable us to accelerate our combined growth and provide our customers with access to a wider range of resources and expertise.”