Provisur Introduces Hoegger X3 PRO Form Press

Provisur has launched the Hoegger X3 PRO Form Press.

The Hoegger X3 PRO form press prepares the meat for the slicing process and enables fast and precise pressing of products such as bacon, raw ham and pork loin. The X3 PRO is an upgrade of the Hoegger X3 and features an integrated load-sensing module. It delivers maximum yield with minimum operating costs.

The heart of the servo-hydraulic X3 PRO is the servo press technology which enables fast and precise travel profiles. Intelligent force control combined with 3D pressing allows gentle forming of each product. The X3 PRO offers user-friendly and simple machine operation. The degree of automation can be increased through flexible loading and unloading modules. The X3 PRO can be fully integrated into existing or new production lines.

The new load-sensing module consists of additional hydraulic control components and software. It achieves new levels of control of the hydraulic unit — the press only ever generates as much pressure as is required for the product and the process, thus reducing the electrical power consumption to the actual requirement. This leads to a noticeable decrease in operating costs without impacting press results or production volume. The load-sensing technology also reduces noise emission.

The X3 PRO also features a toolless die set which is easy and fast to change. Operation is gentle and reduces the necessity for spare parts, leads to longer usability of the hydraulic fluid as well as a major reduction in the amount needed for cooling.