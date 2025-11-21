ABB Introduces Baldor-Reliance V*S Master RS

ABB launched the Baldor-Reliance V*S Master RS with the goal of giving operators a cost-competitive, variable-speed solution for vector-duty applications.

An insulation system supports reliable performance across a wide speed range. The V*S Master RS delivers a motor platform that is ideal for applications that require constant torque or a wide speed range, including extruders, conveyors, cranes and hoist, winders, web processing, process control, test stands and centrifugal pumps and fans.

The V*S Master RS, available from ½ to 5 horsepower, uses a rugged rolled-steel frame to deliver 1000:1 constant-torque and full vector-duty performance. Its compact, lightweight design fits conveyors, fans, pumps and other variable-speed, constant-torque applications, especially where cast-iron frames do not fit.

The motor supports a broad range of speeds, reducing the need for mechanical speed reducers or multiple motor sizes. Its high overload torque handles heavy startup loads, jams and sudden load spikes without stalling or tripping the drive, which improves uptime and process stability.

The V*S Master RS uses Class H insulation, internal shaft grounding and three thermostats — one per phase — to protect against thermal overload. The motor exceeds NEMA MG1 Part 31 requirements for inverter-fed applications and prevents corona discharge that shortens insulation life. These features help extend service life in demanding environments.