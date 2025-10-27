ABB Introduces Baldor-Reliance Food Safe Feather Picker Motor

ABB has expanded the Baldor-Reliance Food Safe stainless steel motor line with the new Feather Picker motor.

ABB’s three-horsepower feather picker motor features a compact NEMA 145 frame. The motor integrates into 230- or 460-volt systems with dual-voltage capability, eliminating special wiring and enabling faster swaps across facilities. Mounting options include footed and C-face footed designs. For wiring, the motor offers a 360-degree rotatable conduit box for easier connections or an optional pre-wired water-tight version for washdown environments.

Built from corrosion-resistant 304 stainless steel with static seals, encapsulated windings and IP69 ingress protection, ABB’s Food Safe Feather Picker motor withstands daily high-pressure cleaning. Smooth, crevice-free surfaces, welded feet and external drains make it easier to sanitize thoroughly, reducing contamination risks and supporting compliance with strict food safety standards.

“Poultry processors asked for more flexible, hygienic options,” says Brandon Canclini, global product manager, ABB NEMA Motors Division. “This expansion delivers faster installation, easier maintenance and dependable performance, all critical for plant success.”

The ABB Baldor-Reliance Food Safe product line spans ½ to 30 horsepower, giving processors the flexibility to standardize motors across diverse applications. Color-coded leads and laser-marked nameplates simplify installation and service, while the open design eliminates the need for motor shrouds and provides full 360-degree access for cleaning and inspection.