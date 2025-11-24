Keurig Dr Pepper Launches Keurig Brand Coffee

Keurig is launching Keurig Coffee Collective, its own branded coffee line created by five in-house coffee experts.

Launching first on Keurig.com and expanding to national retail in early 2026, each roast aims to provide consumers with an elevated at-home coffee drinking experience from a recognized brand.

Keurig has used the new Refined Grind manufacturing technique, which grinds beans to a high density to deliver 30% more coffee grounds into every K-Cup pod. Curated beans selected by Keurig coffee experts ensure authenticity and quality.

"Today is a big step in Keurig's brand history as we debut our first-ever line of coffee made by our own in-house experts," says Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Millions of loyal Keurig fans already know and love us, so introducing a Keurig-branded coffee line is a natural evolution that our fans can expect us to deliver with excellence. The Keurig Coffee Collective is a product we know will meet consumer demand for delicious, premium quality coffee while reinforcing our leadership in the space."

Available blends include: