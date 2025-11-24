New Retail Products

Keurig Dr Pepper Launches Keurig Brand Coffee

Keurig Branded Coffee
Keurig Dr Pepper
November 24, 2025

Keurig is launching Keurig Coffee Collective, its own branded coffee line created by five in-house coffee experts. 

Launching first on Keurig.com and expanding to national retail in early 2026, each roast aims to provide consumers with an elevated at-home coffee drinking experience from a recognized brand.

Keurig has used the new Refined Grind manufacturing technique, which grinds beans to a high density to deliver 30% more coffee grounds into every K-Cup pod. Curated beans selected by Keurig coffee experts ensure authenticity and quality.

"Today is a big step in Keurig's brand history as we debut our first-ever line of coffee made by our own in-house experts," says Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Millions of loyal Keurig fans already know and love us, so introducing a Keurig-branded coffee line is a natural evolution that our fans can expect us to deliver with excellence. The Keurig Coffee Collective is a product we know will meet consumer demand for delicious, premium quality coffee while reinforcing our leadership in the space."

Available blends include:

  • Bold Beats Medium-Dark Roast by Master Roaster Eric Taylor: A rich medley of flavors with notes of dried fruit and caramel.
  • Whole Hearted Dark Roast by Sustainability Warrior Whitney Kakos: An artfully ground complex blend including beans sourced from a Colombian farming community with roasty, smooth flavor and notes of dark chocolate.
  • Global Trek Medium Roast by Sourcing King Cyrille Jannet: A tribute to flavor notes from three global regions including Colombian caramel, Ethiopian fruit and lingering Sumatran chocolate.
  • Bright Idea Light Roast by Coffee Chemist Alberto Azeredo: A burst of bright, fruity notes paired with smooth, nutty undertones resulting in a truly unique flavor from two Brazilian beans.
  • Warm Hug Caramel Spice by Sensory Scientist Moira Kelley: A smooth flavored coffee blend from Central and South American origins with distinctive caramel and sweet spice notes.
