Coffee
Keurig Dr Pepper Launches Keurig Brand Coffee
Keurig is launching Keurig Coffee Collective, its own branded coffee line created by five in-house coffee experts.
Launching first on Keurig.com and expanding to national retail in early 2026, each roast aims to provide consumers with an elevated at-home coffee drinking experience from a recognized brand.
Keurig has used the new Refined Grind manufacturing technique, which grinds beans to a high density to deliver 30% more coffee grounds into every K-Cup pod. Curated beans selected by Keurig coffee experts ensure authenticity and quality.
"Today is a big step in Keurig's brand history as we debut our first-ever line of coffee made by our own in-house experts," says Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Millions of loyal Keurig fans already know and love us, so introducing a Keurig-branded coffee line is a natural evolution that our fans can expect us to deliver with excellence. The Keurig Coffee Collective is a product we know will meet consumer demand for delicious, premium quality coffee while reinforcing our leadership in the space."
Available blends include:
- Bold Beats Medium-Dark Roast by Master Roaster Eric Taylor: A rich medley of flavors with notes of dried fruit and caramel.
- Whole Hearted Dark Roast by Sustainability Warrior Whitney Kakos: An artfully ground complex blend including beans sourced from a Colombian farming community with roasty, smooth flavor and notes of dark chocolate.
- Global Trek Medium Roast by Sourcing King Cyrille Jannet: A tribute to flavor notes from three global regions including Colombian caramel, Ethiopian fruit and lingering Sumatran chocolate.
- Bright Idea Light Roast by Coffee Chemist Alberto Azeredo: A burst of bright, fruity notes paired with smooth, nutty undertones resulting in a truly unique flavor from two Brazilian beans.
- Warm Hug Caramel Spice by Sensory Scientist Moira Kelley: A smooth flavored coffee blend from Central and South American origins with distinctive caramel and sweet spice notes.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!