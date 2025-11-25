Kellanova Partners with Tennessee College of Applied Technology to Train Future Electricians

Kellanova, in partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), is piloting a training program at its Pringles Crisps plant in Jackson, Tennessee that serves as a talent pipeline and a fast-track to higher-skilled and higher-paid jobs for local students as electricians.

Kellanova's Jackson facility – the only plant in the U.S. that makes Pringles Crisps – covers 50 acres and requires 65 trained electricians to maintain and repair all the equipment.

"The technology on our plant floor is evolving, and as it becomes more complex, the role of our technicians becomes even more important," says Bryan Sparks, Jackson plant director. "By bringing this training in-house, we invest in our people, helping them build capabilities and continue to learn as our industry evolves while they benefit from the opportunity to earn promotions more quickly and grow their careers, starting day one."

Since Kellanova began the partnership in 2021, it has hired 50 employees into its electrical and instrumentation technician training program, which empowers current Kellanova employees, as well as Jackson residents looking to join the manufacturing industry, to:

Fast-track their careers: In partnership with local technical schools like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), in-house instructors develop a curriculum for students, identify high-performing talent, expedite their growth post-graduation as full-time employees – leveraging on-site training rooms, advanced equipment and 1:1 time with instructors and experienced electrician mentors.

Earn higher wages: Over the course of the program, participants develop specialized skills that prepare them for higher-paying roles in the plant in a little over a year, cutting promotion time by half. It has also improved retention rates.

Stay future-ready: Not only do participants gain skills to set them up for success in their chosen fields, but they're also trained in emerging technologies like AI, automation and more.

Combine skills development with real-time, on-the-job experience: Because the training rooms are in the manufacturing facility, it's easy for participants to take time in the normal course of their work to develop new skills and refine existing ones through a combination of hands-on instruction and computer-based training modules.

"This partnership with Kellanova is beneficial for our students, and as educators, we want to make sure our students learn skills that they can put to work immediately," says Jacquene Rainey, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. "Students get invaluable exposure to the careers they can build here in Jackson, connect with others in their industry and know that they'll graduate job-ready."

"I've been able to build capabilities and a career here, and I get to put the skills I learned at TCAT and continue to learn at Kellanova to work every day," adds Tina Blackwell, a TCAT graduate and technician at Kellanova Jackson. "It's an exciting place to work, and we get to work with emerging technologies on the job."