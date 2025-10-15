Arla Foods Partners with SPX FLOW to Turn Creamery into UHT Center of Excellence

SPX FLOW’s APV brand has secured a $30 million project with Arla Foods, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives.

The partnership aims to make the Lockerbie Creamery in Scotland an ultra-high temperature (UHT) center of excellence. The expansion also underpins the Arla’s ambition to be carbon net zero by 2050.

SPX FLOW designed the UHT solution around Arla’s agreed targets for minimizing water, energy and wastey. By enabling long production runs and reducing operational steps, the APV Injection UHT solution is expected to cut operational costs while supporting a high-volume/low-product strategy.

“This success exemplifies how innovation and sustainability work hand in hand,” says Simon Phillips, president for nutrition and health sciences at SPX FLOW. “By combining our APV expertise, Arla's creating a UHT Center of Excellence that will sustainably support innovation and deliver high-quality products for years to come.”

More than the Injection UHT, the APV-retrofitted creamery now also includes: