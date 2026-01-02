Melt&Marble Raises $8.6M in Series A Funding Round

Melt&Marble, a Swedish biotech company using precision fermentation to produce designer fats, has raised €7.3 million ($8.58 million) in Series A funding to scale production and bring its first ingredients to market.

The Series A round was led by Swedish deeptech investor Industrifonden, with participation from the European Commission’s European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund and strategic partners Beiersdorf and Valio, key players in the personal care and food sectors, respectively. Additional backing came from Chalmers Ventures and Catalyze Capital. The EIC Accelerator also supported with an additional €2.5 million grant last year, bringing latest funding to a total of €10 million ($11.76 million) over the past year.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Melt&Marble as we transition from R&D to commercialization,” says Melt&Marble CEO Anastasia Krivoruchko. “With key scalability milestones already achieved and strategic partners onboard, we’re entering the market with the capabilities and confidence to deliver real impact. Our vision has always been to deliver more sustainable, high-performance ingredients, and this round brings us significantly closer to that goal.”

The market opportunity for oils, fats and lipids relevant for Melt&Marble’s platform is currently worth more than $100 billion, covering meat and dairy alternatives, chocolate confectionery, bakery, specialized nutrition, personal care and beauty.

As brands in food and personal care race to meet sustainability targets and consumer demand for high performance ingredients, fats are a critical piece of the puzzle. Traditional fats such as palm, coconut, and animal-based sources often struggle with performance, supply volatility and environmental criteria. Melt&Marble’s precision fermentation platform offers animal-free, tailored fat structures that unlock functionality, from texture and mouthfeel in food to enhanced skin-feel and bio-activity in cosmetics.

“We’re entering a new era where fats and lipids are no longer seen as commodities alone, but also as precision ingredients that can drive performance, improve health, and support sustainability,” says Melt&Marble CBO Thomas Cresswell. “With the support of our visionary partners, we are now in a position to bring this new generation of ingredients to market, designed with intention to meet the demands of modern food and personal care. The message from our partners has been consistent: the future belongs to ingredients that deliver on functionality, impact and cost. That is exactly what we are building.”

The new funding will take Melt&Marble from demo to market-ready, with its first ingredients set for commercial launch in personal care applications in 2026. Production volumes will be delivered through an existing commercial manufacturing partner, ensuring capex-light scalability. Alongside a focus on Europe, the company is also preparing for food market entry in the U.S., where regulatory pathways allow for faster deployment, and eyeing other geographies for further expansion. Commercial collaboration and distribution discussions are underway, and Melt&Marble is actively working on co-development products with partners in preparation for a commercial launch.