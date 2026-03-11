Melt&Marble Secures Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for MeltyMarble

Melt&Marble, the Swedish biotech company using precision fermentation to produce designer fats and oils, has secured self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognised as Safe) status for its MeltyMarble fat.

MeltyMarble is a designer lipid inspired by animal fats and built to deliver targeted functionality across a range of food applications. Unlike conventional plant fats, MeltyMarble is structured to optimize flavor delivery, melting behavior and creamy or juicy mouthfeel, enabling sensory performance in products such as alternative meat and dairy, chocolate confectionery, bakery and snacks.

Following established procedures, Melt&Marble has determined that MeltyMarble is safe for human consumption based on extensive testing and quality controls. The Self-GRAS status enables sales in the U.S. market, opening the door to deeper collaboration with U.S.-based food manufacturers. Previously known as “MeatyMarble”, the ingredient was renamed to reflect its versatility beyond meat alternatives, including dairy, confectionery and bakery applications.

“Completing the extensive evaluation required for self-affirmed GRAS is a defining milestone for us,” said Paulo Teixeira, head of product at Melt&Marble. “We’ve developed this ingredient following various safety and characterization assessments. With self-GRAS, we are well positioned to bring MeltyMarble to market for use by food brands.”

Melt&Marble’s ingredients are produced using precision fermentation, engineering yeast to create fats and oils with tailored properties for different applications that meet sustainability and technical requirements. The self-GRAS follows Melt&Marble’s recent Series A funding and marks the company’s transition from platform development to first commercial launches within the food industry.

“This milestone represents a significant step forward for Melt&Marble and underscores our progress across product development, regulatory readiness and scaleup,” says Anastasia Krivoruchko, Melt&Marble’s co-founder and CEO. “With self-GRAS achieved, we’re well positioned to advance our food focused pipeline and pursue a ‘no questions’ letter from the FDA for MeltyMarble, bringing us closer to delivering better and more sustainable fats to the market.”