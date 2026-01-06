Siemens Debuts Production Optimization Starter Pack for Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) navigating today's complex production landscape, Siemens Xcelerator has launched the SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack manufacturing software, which includes the Siemens Industrial Edge Management Cloud and Industrial Edge Virtual Device.

Siemens has made this digital transformation journey accessible through a three-month free trial, followed by an affordable annual subscription. This comprehensive package includes technical support, self-paced training and the expertise of Siemens’ network of trusted partners across the U.S.

Siemens’ partners, including PROLIM, are instrumental in delivering the SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack to market, providing localized support, hands-on implementation assistance and tailored guidance to ensure a supported digital transformation.

"PROLIM is thrilled to join forces with Siemens to deliver agile, digital solutions tailored for SMBs facing real production and workforce challenges,” says Prabhu Patil, founder and CEO of PROLIM. “Combining the capabilities from Siemens Industrial Edge and PROLIM’s deep domain knowledge makes Industry 4.0 affordable, scalable and results-driven, helping SMBs excel and remain competitive in today’s fast-changing market.”

The SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack transforms traditional production monitoring by providing real-time insights and flexible dashboards and reporting, empowering manufacturers to evolve from reactive problem-solving to proactive operational excellence. This integrated, modular solution is agile, flexible and scalable, and is designed for easy implementation without specialized IT skills or complex infrastructure changes.

"Our approach is fundamentally different," says Bettina Rotermund, head of strategy of Siemens Xcelerator." This package specifically addresses the unique needs of SMBs, who require simpler, more targeted solutions to master their digitalization journey. This isn't just about technology, it's about making digital transformation easy, delivering results quickly and scaling operations.”