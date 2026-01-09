Urschel to Offer KRONEN Processing Equipment in Italy, Asia

Effective Jan. 1, Urschel is offering KRONEN commercial processing solutions throughout Asia via Urschel Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (UAP) and throughout Italy via Urschel International Ltd. Italy.

KRONEN food processing solutions include washers, dicers, slicers, dryers and conveyors backed by Urschel.

“Urschel has always partnered with food processors to explore more options and support our customers,” says Alan Major, chief sales officer, Urschel. “Through providing KRONEN systems, the Urschel network of sales and support extends even more processing solutions that work with Urschel precision cutting machinery. Invention and innovation are part of who we are as a company. We are always moving forward to discover new cutting methods and new ways to help our customers. These goals remain at the forefront of what we do.”

Beginning in May 2025, customers in the U.S. and Mexico were able to purchase KRONEN equipment directly from Urschel. Soon after, Urschel direct offices in Pakistan and China joined KRONEN equipment directly through Urschel.

The sales collaboration will begin in the United States and Mexico in July. In Asia, Urschel will take over sales starting in 2026. Urschel and KRONEN are united by strategic goals to combine their strengths and develop together.