Urschel Expands Portfolio with KRONEN Systems

Urschel has expanded its portfolio by offering KRONEN processing systems in key international markets.

Through a strategic investment, Urschel now holds a stake in KRONEN GmbH, German developer and manufacturer of food processing solutions.

KRONEN’s lineup — including peelers, washers, conveyors, slicers, dicers, dryers, mixers and preparation equipment — complements Urschel’s cutting technology. Together, this collaboration broadens the solutions available to customers and enhances opportunities for integrated food processing lines.

“By offering KRONEN machinery through Urschel, we’re giving our customers access to a wider portfolio of high-quality, efficient solutions — all powered by Urschel’s trusted expertise and quality service,” says Alan Major, chief sales officer, Urschel.

The collaboration was first announced May 13.

“The partnership is a milestone in KRONEN’s company history,” says Stephan Zillgith, managing partner, KRONEN GmBH. “Announcing such a collaboration is not an everyday occurrence. It strengthens our position and visibility in the market. With the increase in orders and revenue, and with Urschel’s investment in our two production sites in Kehl and Achern, we can accelerate our development. This allows us not only to remain a future-proof employer, but also to expand our production capacities and further enhance the development of new solutions.”

Customers in the U.S., Mexico, Pakistan, and China can now purchase KRONEN equipment directly through Urschel. Existing Urschel sales representatives will continue to assist with both Urschel and KRONEN product inquiries, ensuring seamless support and service.