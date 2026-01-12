Emerson Redesigns Mobile App for DeltaV SaaS SCADA Software

Emerson has redesigned the mobile app for its DeltaV SaaS supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software.

Operators and field technicians increasingly rely on mobile applications for SCADA solutions to help them monitor and manage production on the go, manually input data, change settings and issue commands and simplify the work of recording chart estimates from anywhere across a plant or facility. However, today’s most efficient and effective teams need more robust mobile applications and a user-friendly interface to allow them to do more from anywhere. The redesigned mobile app for DeltaV SaaS SCADA is designed to give operators and technicians the control and clarity they need to be effective in the field, without the need to drag a laptop along with them.

The rebuilt DeltaV SaaS SCADA mobile app provides a redesigned user interface (UI) for more intuitive viewing of critical operations information. Via the new UI, users can create and customize their own reports, allowing them to compare multiple sensors and locations to have better visibility into how operations are working in the field. The new UI also delivers alarms via push notifications, helping ensure operators and technicians are made aware of problems as quickly as possible.

Users also gain access to new route planning features. They can create and manage routes/runs on the fly directly from the mobile app, making it easier to customize runs to their specific schedules and daily plans. An operator or technician can view the stops on the route at any time to quickly see which are in alarm and can pass location information directly to the mobile device’s mapping app to be guided to locations.

“Today, many operators and technicians are using mobile devices as their primary interface to their SCADA systems,” says Dawn Marruchella, vice president of Emerson’s Guardian software and solutions business. “We’ve redesigned the DeltaV SaaS SCADA mobile app from the ground up with this in mind —delivering a more seamless, intuitive way for users to access all the key information they need, in the format they desire, from anywhere across their plant, facility or enterprise.”

DeltaV SaaS SCADA’s mobile app also features new widgets to simplify operation, making it easy for users to quickly see total alarms for selected locations and comparison of volumes produced.