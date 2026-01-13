FPSA Unveils Program for 2026 Food Solutions Exchange & Conference

The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) has unveiled the complete program for its Food Solutions Exchange & Conference (FSX) 2026, set for March 11-13 at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.

The gathering of approximately 200 senior executives from across the food industry will feature an educational program and networking opportunities designed to foster connections and strategic collaboration.

"FSX 2026 represents our commitment to bringing together thought leaders and authoritative voices in food production to tackle the most pressing challenges facing our industry," said Chris Lyons, president and CEO of FPSA. "This year's programming reflects what we're hearing from our members — they need practical insights from fellow industry leaders who understand the complexities of managing growth, implementing new technologies, and navigating an increasingly dynamic global marketplace."

The conference opens Wednesday evening with a panel discussion titled "The Growing Pains of Success: Why Risk Scales Faster Than Revenue," featuring Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Foods; Dave Zilko, founder and CEO of Skinny Butcher LLC; and Bob Grote, CEO of Grote Company. Moderated by Ben Reeder of ARCO Design/Build, this candid conversation will explore how to balance ambitious growth with operational stability and organizational culture.

Thursday's programming features Jake Hall, known as The Manufacturing Millennial, leading an interactive general session on "The Future of Manufacturing: Technology & Workforce." Hall will explore how automation, AI and workforce trends are reshaping competitive advantage in food production, followed by facilitated roundtable discussions where attendees will apply these insights to their own operations.

The conference concludes Friday with the presentation of the prestigious Richard L. Knowlton Award presented by MeatingPlace to Caviness Beef Packers and its leadership team, followed by a closing keynote from Dr. Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence. Kuehl will provide economic intelligence on how tariffs, reshoring and geopolitical changes are influencing costs, supply chains and strategic planning for food and equipment manufacturers.

Throughout the three-day event, attendees can choose from breakout sessions covering FPSA's five core educational topics: Food Safety, Technology & Innovation, Workforce & Human Capital, Regulatory Developments, and Career & Leadership Development.

Sessions feature real-world case studies and interactive formats designed to deliver actionable takeaways for executive-level participants.

"While education has always been at the heart of any conference, we are taking it further this year by creating more opportunities for attendees to connect outside formal sessions," Lyons adds. "These experiential activities allow executives the chance to build relationships in relaxed settings where some of the most valuable conversations happen."

New for 2026, FSX is expanding its experiential offerings to include a Wind Turbine Tour on Thursday, March 12. This unique behind-the-scenes experience gives attendees an up-close look at wind turbine technology and renewable energy solutions, complete with expert guides and lunch. The conference also features two golf opportunities through the Defeat Hunger Golf Classic, the Women's Alliance Network Pack-It event benefiting FIND Food Bank, and the highly anticipated Live Auction and Dinner where 100% of proceeds support industry scholarships and charitable causes.

"The feedback we consistently hear is that some of the most valuable aspects of FSX are the informal conversations that happen over golf, during activities, or at the auction dinner," Lyons says. "These shared experiences create the foundation for relationships that extend well beyond the conference itself."

Registration is now open for FSX 2026, with an early bird deadline of Feb. 8. A discounted group rate is available at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa through Feb. 6. The closest airport is Palm Springs International (PSP).

For complete programming details, registration information, and to view the full schedule of events, visit www.fpsa.org/fsx.