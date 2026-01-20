Divert Secures Funding to Scale Food Waste Reduction Infrastructure

Divert, Inc. has secured new funding to support its growing operations and bring wasted food solutions to more retailers and manufacturers.

The funding, led by Wittington Investments, Limited, acknowledges the food waste problem across North America and recognizes Divert’s scalable solutions.

“This investment is a strong endorsement of what our team has built over 19 years as we continue to scale our infrastructure to solve the wasted food crisis,” says Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert. “This funding underscores confidence in our industry leadership, proven ability to turn vision into infrastructure at scale, and the measurable impact of our solutions. We are eager to expand our footprint in North America and continue to deliver value to customers, communities, and investors.”

In 2023, the U.S. generated nearly 74 million tons of surplus food, and in Canada, over 46% of food is wasted every year. With this new investment fueling expansion plans, Divert is accelerating its business momentum, including the buildout of its Integrated Diversion & Energy Facilities in Longview, Washington and Lexington, North Carolina, which are expected to commence operations later this year.

Through these facilities, Divert recoups the value in unsold non-donatable food by leveraging anaerobic digestion to transform food and liquids into beneficial products — including carbon-negative renewable energy, soil amendment and nitrogen-rich fertilizer. The company’s model supports major food retailers and manufacturers in achieving organic waste mandate compliance, meeting food waste reduction goals, and uncovering cost benefits through better purchasing and merchandising decisions.

In Turlock, California, Divert is already operating an Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility that is capable of processing 100,000 tons of unsold, non-donatable food products annually to reduce wasted food and promote circularity in the region.

In addition, Divert's parent company, Ara Divert HoldCo, recently expanded its board of directors to bolster Divert’s energy expertise and international support at a time of critical growth. Joining the board of directors are Zvi Orvitz, managing director, sustainability and energy transition, at Wittington Investments, Limited, and Ali Naqvi, chief investment officer at Ontario Power Generation.

“Divert’s growth underscores both the urgency of the escalating food waste issue and the team’s ambitions to drive real impact,” Orvitz says. “We look forward to supporting Divert as they scale operations and expand the delivery of innovative food waste solutions across the U.S. and beyond."

"I'm honored to be able to help support and guide Divert on their mission to prevent food from being wasted by joining their Board of Directors,” Naqvi says. "Divert has already had a large impact on reducing wasted food in the U.S., and I'm looking forward to being part of their continued efforts to grow their solution to reduce wasted food across North America."

"This funding builds on previous rounds and demonstrates the confidence our investors have in our approach to address the wasted food crisis," says Brad Lukow, CFO, Divert. "As we continue our relationship with Wittington Investments, Limited and other global partners, we look forward to deploying capital to scale our business to meet the strong demand for wasted food solutions."