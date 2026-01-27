2026 IPPE to Offer Real-World Solutions for Meat, Poultry Industries

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), set for Jan. 27-29 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, will offer real-world solutions and networking opportunities with top decision-makers in the meat and poultry industries.

Made up of three integrated trade shows — the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo and International Meat Expo — IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

The 2026 edition will feature the largest trade show floor in its history, with more than 665,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and more than 1,380 exhibitors.

Check out some of the equipment solutions on display during the event.

Eagle Product Inspection

Booth C24175

MAXIMIZER 540 The MAXIMIZER 540 pairs the RMI 540 x-ray machine with automated product handling and reject mechanisms to support higher throughput and detection consistency on belt-fed applications. Powered by SimulTask PRO image analysis software and Eagle’s high-resolution PXT photon-counting technology, the MAXIMIZER 540 delivers high-clarity imaging and real-time, pixel-level analysis to improve detection performance while reducing false rejects and minimizing manual intervention across fast-moving raw protein lines. Image courtesy of Eagle Product Inspection

Eagle Protect

Booth C29159

Eagle Silverlined Diamond Textured Latex Glove Eagle Protect has collaborated with an established manufacturing partner to develop the Eagle Silverlined Diamond Textured Latex Glove. The result is a diamond-textured, long cuff, silverlined latex glove that provides dexterity and comfort, with an ambidextrous fit — all at a reduced cost. Image courtesy of Eagle Protect

Fortress Technology

Booth C18183

Icon X-Ray System Installed at the end of meat and poultry packing lines, time-saving sanitation features include sloped surfaces to promote water runoff, easily removable magnetic X-ray curtains, and tool-less belt removal for ease of maintenance and sanitation. The self-contained stainless-steel cabinet means no additional shielding or guarding is needed to meet X-ray exposure requirements. Image courtesy of Fortress Technology

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Booth C31129

Bettcher Quantum Flex and Flex+ Trimmers These trimmers aim to improve performance and durability and are compatible with any Bettcher motor system, including Quantum, UltraDrive and UN-84. Design simplicity results in easier maintenance and increased efficiency, while lighter weight improves operator ergonomics. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Cantrell-Gainco AICON XR Series In partnership with AICON X-Ray, Cantrell-Gainco serves as the exclusive full-service distributor of AICON X-ray inspection systems to the U.S. poultry industry, able to sell, service, support and provide spare parts for these AICON systems. At IPPE, the two companies will feature AICON X-ray's XR-Series inspection systems, including the XR-500 Poultry for raw product, the XR-600 and XR-300 for case and bag applications, and the Pipe XR for pipeline inspection of liquid, semi-liquid, and fragmented products. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Frontmatec Robotic Chine Bone Saw for Beef Strip This saw enables processors to increase safety, quality, throughput and profitability. This technology processes up to 850 pieces per hour with consistent high-speed cuts powered by a six-axis robot. Its vision system optimizes the cut angle for each piece. The system reduces reliance on manual labor, minimizes downtime and lowers operating costs while it also reduces the risk of repetitive motion strain and cut-related injuries to enhance worker safety. Easy-to-clean construction further supports sanitation and food safety standards. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

LIMA RM 350 GDM Ø 3 mm Grinder-Desinewer This technology is designed for use with red or poultry meat. Like the other models in the GDM series, this machine yields ground desinewed red or white meat from boneless raw materials. An anti-bridging arm enables the machine to grind and desinew meats even with a completely full hopper. With a small footprint and operator-friendly design, it operates continuously, consumes little energy and requires no pregrinding, even on large pieces. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

MHM Automation RPC Erector The RPC Erector automatically de-stacks and erects full pallets of Tosca meat reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for immediate production-line use, which reduces manual handling for improved workplace safety, reduced labor costs and optimized efficiency in space-constrained environments. The machine delivers 12 erected crates per minute with sustained operation. Up to 10 minutes' notice of reload time ensures a reliable supply and uninterrupted performance. Built-in safety provisions include light curtains to protect operators during loading and an integrated light bar for real-time status visibility. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Nothum BatterKing BatterKing is Nothum’s latest innovative equipment for wet coating. This machine handles different styles of batter and tempura. It achieves consistent batter viscosity through automatic measurement and control while maintaining batter temperature. Vertical mixing paddles blend the batter gently to prevent shearing, and it offers multiple battering methods, including both waterfall and top submerge options. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

REICH AIRMASTER UKQ 5000BE AIRJET This cross-flow universal unit is for reddening, drying, hot and cold smoking, cooking and baking. This modular, multifunctional unit uses horizontal airflow to heat treat and smoke large batches of laying products for consistent results and minimal shrinkage. To optimize output and maintain exceptional standards, the multifunctional machine processes large volumes of various food products with uniform quality and consistency. Image courtesy of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

JLS Automation

Booth C33151

Kestrel Collate and Load System The Kestrel is specifically engineered to handle uniform, cylindrical food products such as meat snack sticks and straight sausages. At the heart of the system is high-speed centrifugal technology that singulates products from bulk infeed. The Kestrel feeds products onto a custom collation conveyor that precisely aligns them for robotic gang-picking, consolidating processes and reducing wear parts. A hygienic delta kinematics robot then picks and loads collated products directly into thermoformer pockets or other primary packaging formats. Image courtesy of JLS Automation

Messer

Booth C23149

KwikChiller The KwikChiller was designed to eliminate the need for CO₂ pellets when chilling fresh poultry in combo bins. Its rapid, uniform temperature control system improves product yield. In addition, the inline chilling system features an integrated exhaust, offering a safer and more efficient alternative to manual CO₂ pellet handling. Image courtesy of Messer

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group

Booth C24159

X36 Series DXD+ X-Ray Inspection System This solution delivers identifies hard-to-find physical contaminants including bone, glass, metal and stone and performs a variety of product integrity checks to protect overall product quality. Image courtesy of METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group

C33 PlusLine Washdown Checkweigher Built for harsh production environments, this system combines accurate weighing with a rugged design. The C33, including its HMI, is IP69 rated and proven to withstand caustic detergents and high-pressure cleaning, making it ideal for meat and poultry plants. Image courtesy of METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group

Rome Grinding Solutions

Booth C20139

Colossus Series Dual-Stage Grinder Available in two models, the Colossus 1109 (11-inch plate, 100-125 horsepower) and Colossus 1612 (16-inch plate, 125-150 horsepower), the series delivers additional horsepower to maintain clean cuts and consistent particle size, even under heavy load. The dual-grinder frame ensures precision alignment and sanitation access, with both models feeding directly into Rome’s Titan Series or Maximus Series grinders. Image courtesy of Rome Grinding Solutions

Sherwin-Williams

Booth B40079

Heat-Flex Advanced Energy Barrier Heat-Flex Advanced Energy Barrier (AEB), a thermal insulative coating from Sherwin-Williams, is engineered to enhance both workplace and process safety. It helps reduce contamination risks, control condensation and moisture, maintain temperature stability and energy efficiency, simplify maintenance routines and ultimately eliminate the threat of corrosion under insulation (CUI). Image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Triangle Package Machinery Co.

Booth C33129

Stand-Alone Integrated Transverse Zipper Applicator

The Stand-Alone Integrated Transverse Zipper Applicator converts any brand of existing in-house VFFS bagger to accept 3-flange or 4-flange transverse zippers. It can be easily moved throughout facilities and positioned behind current VFFS machines. This zipper unit’s sanitary design makes it ideal for both dry goods and sanitary food applications.

Urschel

Booth C19159