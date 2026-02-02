New Plant Products

Packaging Machinery

Harpak-ULMA Positions Mondini Trave Sinfonia Tray-Sealing Platform for Ground Meat

Mondini Trave Sinfonia Tray-Sealing Platform
Harpak-ULMA
February 2, 2026

Harpak-ULMA has introduced a new application for the Mondini Trave Sinfonia tray-sealing platform, designed explicitly for high-volume ground-meat production. 

The solution delivers a fully automated alternative to conventional tray-sealing methods. Sinfonia can double throughput compared to typical mechanical grind-line tray sealers, increasing output from roughly 120 packs per minute to as high as 200 packs per minute. Sinfonia's software-controlled magnetic-transport architecture delivers this performance advantage by moving trays on independent shuttles with micron-level accuracy. The design eliminates belts, pusher arms and other friction-based components that typically constrain sealing speed, especially in low-oxygen MAP applications.

Although the Sinfonia system was introduced in 2023, this marks its first application for grind-line environments, where tray control, contamination and mechanical indexing have long limited achievable speeds.

"The competitive ceiling for grind-line tray sealing is around 120 ppm. With Sinfonia, we can engineer a 200-ppm grind line — almost a 100% throughput increase," says Carlo Bergonzi, product manager, tray sealing at Harpak-ULMA. "Sinfonia fundamentally changes what's possible in ground-meat tray-sealed packaging. By controlling each tray independently, we remove the mechanical constraints that typically dictate line speed. The result is a faster, cleaner and far more stable tray-sealing process that simply isn't achievable with conventional systems. Given the momentum behind meat-brick formats across major retailers, this application directly addresses the performance conversations we’re hearing from processors.”

The new configuration integrates portioning, dual denesting, retractable conveyor loading and a 14-up sealing array — enabling each processing station to run at its optimal rate without being limited by fixed-pitch conveyor mechanics.

KEYWORDS: packaging equipment packaging machinery tray packaging

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!