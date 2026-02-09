Columbia Machine Introduces HL9200 BevMax Palletizer

Columbia Machine has launched the HL9200 BevMax Palletizer.

The HL9200 BevMax is engineered specifically for high-speed beverage applications, delivering throughput, flexibility and intelligent automation for demanding production environments.

The HL9200 BevMax features high-speed product infeed, advanced layer pattern creation, servo-controlled variable position turners and segmented layer stops for precise control at maximum speeds. Dual-path servo controlled layer pushing technology, high-speed stripper apron plates and a servo-controlled full-load hoist maximize cycle rates while maintaining accuracy and load integrity.

The Product Manager HMI allows operators to quickly create or modify pallet patterns, automatically adjusting the programmable laner and smart squeeze technology to ensure gentle handling and consistently stable pallet loads. Designed to keep pace with high-speed beverage lines, the HLP200 is Fully Category 3 safety compliant.